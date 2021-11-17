Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.