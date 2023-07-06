Gov. J.B. Pritzker got an unwelcome — but apparently not unexpected — message this month from a study of Illinois state employee pensions. It’s going to take a little longer than previously thought to catch up the state’s unfunded pension liability.

The deficit between what’s available for pension payouts and what is needed to pay the system’s obligations, now estimated at around $140 billion, could grow by an additional $5.6 billion in order to correct a systemic shortfall in funding contributions the state has been making for employees covered under Tier 2 of its pension plan.

Since 2011, new employees covered by three state pension plans — the Teachers’ Retirement System, the State Employees Retirement System and the State University Retirement System — as well as certain Cook County and other public employees have been operating under rules that were significantly modified in an effort to keep from eventually bankrupting the system. The new system, however, apparently did not accommodate regulations affecting some higher-income employees that require their pension income to at least match what they would receive from Social Security, a policy referred to as “safe harbor.”

Recommended for you