After the end of the previous year, it’s time for various accountings of where things stand.

This being Illinois, it’s altogether fitting and proper to turn our collective heads to the state’s and the city of Chicago’s reputation for corruption. Illinois is the second most politically corrupt state in the country behind Kentucky. Chicago is the most corrupt big city.

That’s why the 2022 calendar year proved to be another banner year for investigating, charging and convicting our selfless public servants at all levels of government.

