When you’re a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

That’s the gist of critics’ arguments against the creation of a government-run tax preparation service. In short, the Internal Revenue would do the heavy lifting for taxpayers, calculating how much they owe for the year. Plans for this “direct file” tax return program were tucked into Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act last year, as The Hill reported.

Massachusetts’ own Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren came up with the idea, reintroducing the Tax Filing Simplification Act in a bid to simplify the tax filing process for millions of Americans in the hopes of saving time and money spent on filing taxes.

Recommended for you