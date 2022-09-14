The Philadelphia Inquirer

President Joe Biden has fulfilled another one of his campaign pledges by ordering the U.S. Department of Education to cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000. Pell Grant recipients — who by definition come from poorer families — are eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiveness.

While forgiving current debts has grabbed headlines, the Biden administration’s changes to income-based repayment plans could do more to help resolve the student loan crisis going forward.

Recommended for you