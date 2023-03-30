Chicago Tribune

We don’t believe in ghosts. We do, however, believe in the specter of the Illinois boondoggle, a tax revenue-devouring phantasm that haunts taxpayers with empty promises of job bonanzas and an economic nirvana.

That specter has taken various forms over the years. The Illiana tollway was a proposed trucking highway that Illinois didn’t need and couldn’t afford. There have been others, many others.

Recommended for you