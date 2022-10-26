St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Even as former President Donald Trump remains mired in the fallout from his unlawful retention of classified government documents, a new investigation outlines how his businesses bilked the government by massively overcharging the Secret Service to stay at his properties while they were protecting him and members of his Cabinet and his family.

Since the party that claims to revere law and order continues to rank Trump as its top 2024 presidential contender, let’s review the various ways in which he was — and would surely be again if given the chance — America’s grifter-in-chief.

Recommended for you