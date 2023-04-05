Chicago Sun-Times

The state admits the shortcomings of its lifeline program for low-income suicidal children. There is no shortage of data on the severity of the mental health crisis that now affects American children.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report from February revealed that nearly 60% of teen girls felt sad or hopeless in 2021, and more than half of LGBQ+ students had recently struggled with poor mental health.

