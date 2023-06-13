Bloomberg Opinion

Tens of millions of people — from the Great Lakes to Long Island to as far south as the Chesapeake Bay — have been breathing unhealthy air from Canada’s wildfires. This week, New York became the most polluted major city in the world. Even as air quality improves in the coming days, the dangerous health effects will linger and the haze could return. Health officials need to prepare for the grim reality that wildfires are becoming more common — and more dangerous.

Canada’s forests have been burning for weeks with little sign of abating. At present, most of the 400 active blazes are out of control, contributing to the country’s worst wildfire season on record. While such fires aren’t unusual during the summer, this year’s spread and intensity is virtually unprecedented. Large swathes of the country had experienced record heat and severe droughts in the preceding weeks.

