A new report from the International Energy Agency confirms what you probably knew already: The rush is on to electrify transportation.

Across the globe, 14% of new cars registered last year were electric, and 26 million electric vehicles were on the road, up a stunning 60% just from 2021. China is leading the way in adoption, followed by Europe and then the U.S., where 8% of new cars sold in 2022 were electric.

Sales are expected to grow in 2023, which is a safe bet given how leading automakers are going all-in on producing EVs. Intense competition among car companies, coupled with high fuel costs and government incentives to combat climate change, stand to make the transition quicker than it otherwise might be.

