New York Daily News

It’s becoming clearer that, even in the unlikely event that we somehow, someday manage to eradicate COVID-19 and its many variants, we can’t wipe clean the enormous toll the virus has taken.

This is not just because of the incalculable loss of those who’ve died, but the struggles of those who’ve lived. The results of a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications — which utilized survey data from around 100,000 people for the most wide-ranging review of the subject — further confirm what we’ve come to fear: a significant percentage of the population will go on to live with long-term, chronic symptoms, even if they initially had mild cases.

