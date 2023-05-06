The COVID-19 virus is still circulating even as life has essentially returned to normal. That’s why those most vulnerable to severe illness must stay up to date on their vaccinations.

New guidance from federal health officials has cleared a second “bivalent” COVID-19 booster shot available for those 65 and older and those with health conditions that weaken their immune systems. “Bivalent” just means that the shot protects against new strains of the COVID-19 virus.

This updated vaccine debuted last fall for general use, meaning many people (though not enough!) have already had a bivalent booster in addition to their primary series of shots. The recent move by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes a second bivalent booster more narrowly available, limiting use to those whose age or health conditions elevate their risk of hospitalization or death.

