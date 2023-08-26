From the beginning, there was little chance the Illinois Supreme Court would overturn the state’s ban on assault-style weapons adopted during the spring legislative session. It was highly unlikely the partisan-oriented court made up of five Democrats and two Republicans would invalidate legislation approved easily by the General Assembly, both of whose chambers are controlled by Democrats, and signed with much flourish by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

So, when the court’s ruling came down Aug. 4, it was welcome news to those of us yearning for tougher gun restrictions, especially on weapons whose only purpose is to kill as many humans as possible as quickly as possible. But it was not exactly a relief.

First, it was interesting to note that while the state court’s ruling generally followed expected political patterns, one Democrat joined the Republican dissenters. Justice Mary K. O’Brien’s reasoning seems based more on concerns the law carved out exceptions for certain individuals, such as retired police officers, than on questions about whether restrictions by themselves are unconstitutional, but it still suggested weakness in the law.

Recommended for you