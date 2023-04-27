Arlington Heights Daily Herald

It is interesting to see in 2023 that one of the rare issues attracting true bipartisanship in the Illinois legislature is nuclear power.

Earlier this month, the state Senate passed a measure sponsored by Republican Sue Rezin, of Morris, on a 39-13 vote that would lift a 30-year moratorium on construction of nuclear power plants in Illinois. A similar bill sponsored by Arlington Heights Democratic state Rep. Mark Walker, passed in committee on an 18-3 vote and awaits action by the full House.

