By Los Angeles Times

Imagine waking up one day to discover that a handful of judges had decided that the government could invalidate your marriage. Suddenly, the legal structure that holds your family together could be unraveled, creating uncertainty in some of life’s most intimate domains — child custody, estate planning, medical decisions.

No American should have to worry about losing the freedom to marry the person they love. Nor should citizens live in fear that a legal right relied upon to organize their life could be yanked away by conservatives on the Supreme Court. That’s why Congress must pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which cleared the House last month and faces a vote in the Senate as soon as this week.

