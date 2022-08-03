The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois...
Eastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
Ford County in east central Illinois...
Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
Southwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...
* Until 300 PM CDT.
* At 155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Manteno to 8 miles west of Ashkum to near
Saybrook, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Lowell, Manteno, Gibson City,
Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne,
Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton
and Crescent City.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 271 and 319.
This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
514 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
LIVINGSTON
IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
FORD IROQUOIS
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
BENTON JASPER LAKE IN
NEWTON PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS,
BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY,
DEMOTTE, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY,
FOWLER, GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET,
KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA,
MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE,
RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN,
WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 105 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Grundy, Southern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will
and Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ANOTHER VIEW: Senators, protect marriage equality ASAP
Imagine waking up one day to discover that a handful of judges had decided that the government could invalidate your marriage. Suddenly, the legal structure that holds your family together could be unraveled, creating uncertainty in some of life’s most intimate domains — child custody, estate planning, medical decisions.
No American should have to worry about losing the freedom to marry the person they love. Nor should citizens live in fear that a legal right relied upon to organize their life could be yanked away by conservatives on the Supreme Court. That’s why Congress must pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which cleared the House last month and faces a vote in the Senate as soon as this week.
The bill codifies rights to same-sex and interracial marriage that the Supreme Court declared constitutionally protected years ago. In 2015, in Obergefell vs. Hodges, the court ruled that gay and lesbian couples have a right to marry, and in 1967, in Loving vs. Virginia, it struck down bans on interracial marriage.
These rulings relied on the idea that the constitutional right to liberty is linked with the rights to privacy and autonomy over intimate decisions. But that is the very same legal logic that underpinned the right to abortion for nearly 50 years, which the court jettisoned in June by overturning Roe vs. Wade. So Americans are justified in feeling nervous that other privacy-based constitutional rights may also be at risk.
Even though Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the majority that the decision to overturn Roe “concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote an alarming concurrence saying that he wants the court to reconsider the “demonstrably erroneous decisions” involving rights to contraception, same-sex intimacy and same-sex marriage.
It’s clear that Americans need insurance policies to protect our freedoms from this extreme court bent on rolling back decades of progress. The Respect for Marriage Act is one of those insurance policies because it enshrines marriage equality in federal law and prohibits states from denying the validity of a marriage that took place in another state. The Right to Contraception Act is another insurance policy that Congress should pass to protect Americans’ freedom to use birth control. Congress should have passed the Women’s Health Protection Act months ago to ensure access to abortion would continue even if the court overturned Roe. It’s shameful that it didn’t.
While Republican opposition has blocked the bills enshrining federal rights to abortion and contraception from advancing in the Senate, the GOP appears open to codifying same-sex marriage. It was encouraging to see that the Respect for Marriage Act passed the House with solid bipartisan support. Some 47 Republicans joined all 220 Democrats in voting for it.
Five Republican senators have publicly said they will vote for the Respect for Marriage Act. It shouldn’t be hard for a few more GOP fence-sitters to come out on the side of civil rights. Some 71% of Americans say same-sex marriage should be recognized by the law. Senators should show they value families and ensure that all couples — regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation or future Supreme Court decisions — have the right to say, “I do.”
