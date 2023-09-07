One of the reasons Democrat Jesse White held onto the Secretary of State’s office for so long is because of his outsize personality and likability. Had he decided to run for another term, he likely would have won it last year — at age 88.

The office itself hadn’t changed dramatically during his 24-year tenure, mind you, although wait times seemed to have improved at driver’s license facilities.

His successor, Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, however, in a short time has initiated a number of changes that will provide greater speed and convenience for the wide array of people who interact with the office, including all of us drivers.

