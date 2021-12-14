Pulling fast ones is a longstanding, but unfortunate, practice in Illinois’ legislative process.
There’s a reason the governor and legislative power-brokers like to dump massive proposals on state legislators at the last minute and then demand a quick vote.
It’s about maintaining the secrecy necessary to prevent the full discussion, debate and deliberation on important pieces of legislation, such as the proposed $42 billion state budget that took effect July 1.
If secrecy is not maintained, all legislators as well as the public will learn what’s really on the table and possibly have the opportunity to mount opposition. If it is maintained, dirty little secrets won’t be revealed until months later when it’s too late to do anything about it.
The Chicago Tribune recently revealed a prime example of this kind of legislative gamesmanship — about $2 billion in federal relief funds that were deposited into a special fund to be spent solely at the discretion of Gov. JB Pritzker.
Somehow, Pritzker and legislative leaders accidentally on purpose failed to mention anything about the $2 billion fund. They should have, of course, but they didn’t.
Here’s why — all legislators would have wanted to have some influence on how the money will be spent, and rightly so. As a separate and co-equal branch of government, the General Assembly plays a vital role in how this state is run.
A Pritzker spokeswoman defended this unique approach. She said gubernatorial control over the fund is a plus because it provides the governor needed “flexibility” to adapt to changing federal rules over how the money can be spent.
The problem is Pritzker was elected governor, not dictator. There are certainly formalities and encumbrances to efficiency in the democratic process. Give-and-take between the executive and legislative branches over spending is one of them.
This being Illinois, the lack of formal review by legislators is hardly the end of the world. During the years, members of the state House and Senate have played a key role in driving this state into the ground, particularly when it comes to fiscal issues.
Nonetheless, the Legislature is the Legislature, whether collectively incompetent or not.
