A bombshell report in ProPublica this past week reveals that almost every year for two decades plus, a billionaire Republican donor has taken U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on his private jet and yacht, or hosted him on his luxury East Texas ranch or at his private resort in the Adirondacks. And Thomas has reported exactly none of Harlan Crow’s generosity on his financial disclosure forms required of high level public employees.

The showering of gifts on an official who participates in the nation’s most consequential legal decisions — and the keeping in the dark of the public about such largesse — is a four-alarm fire for the integrity of the top court.

Thomas makes decent money as an associate justice: $285,400. He collects another few thousand here or there through affiliations with two law schools, which he makes public. His wife Ginni, a player in right-wing politics, has a pretty healthy consulting practice that could be the subject of a separate editorial. (Thomas has in the past failed to disclose that income.)

