The new year will bring enhanced savings options for those looking ahead.

Democratic and Republican members of Congress get a lot of grief for not working together, an attitude reflected by their low public-approval ratings.

There is merit to the claim that partisanship too often prevents progress — or at least what passes for it. But that charge is not altogether true, as demonstrated by a financial Christmas gift for Joe and Jane Sixpack that is soon expected to become law.

Recommended for you