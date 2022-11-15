New York Daily News

The wake of an election in which millions of Americans in diverse districts nationwide made their voices heard is the perfect time to remember: While increasing numbers of Americans may spend ever more time online, whether on Twitter or YouTube or Facebook or even (ugh) in the metaverse, in the ways that matter most, we continue to be rooted here in the real world.

Our kids go to local schools; we worry about local crime trends (or don’t); the local weather spoils our weekend plans; our laws are shaped by local officials. The work-from-home revolution notwithstanding, more often than not we work in jobs dependent on the local economy. We root for local sports teams and find inspiration in local culture. If we ever took any of this for granted, the COVID-19 pandemic and its painful dislocations should’ve set us straight.

