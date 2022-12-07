Arlington Heights Daily Herald

No one could realistically have expected that modifications considered and ultimately approved for the controversial SAFE-T Act would satisfy all the law’s critics, and they didn’t. Is it enough to say that many opponents acknowledge that the new version is at least an improvement?

The amended bill passed this past week by overwhelming majorities — 38-17 in the Senate and 71-40 in the House — but the numbers are a bit misleading because Democrats dominate the General Assembly so formidably. Not a single Republican voted for the law in either chamber, and many grumbled, while admitting that the new version is better than the original, that their party was excluded from discussions about the changes.

