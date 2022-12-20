Chicago Tribune

When a bullet from an assault rifle strikes someone’s body, the destruction usually is far worse than the damage a bullet from a handgun does. An AR-15 bullet wields so much speed and energy — three times more than a round from a handgun — that it damages tissue several inches on either side of the path it cuts. The bullet’s exit wound is gaping, at times the size of an orange.

Imagine what kind of terror rained on people at last summer’s Independence Day parade in Highland Park, allegedly from an assault rifle in the hands of Robert Crimo III, now facing trial on an array of counts, including first-degree murder. Police say Crimo fired more than 70 shots, killing seven people and injuring dozens of others. One of the survivors, courageous 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, is back home after months of recovery, but he remains paralyzed.

Recommended for you