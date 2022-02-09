Champaign News-Gazette
A smorgasbord of spending options — more spending, lower taxes — is now before the Legislature as it prepares for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Gov. JB Pritzker last week unveiled his proposed $45.4 billion budget plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, a package that includes election-year tax cuts, additional contributions to the state’s ailing public pension plans.
Everyone who’s paying attention, of course, knows that Illinois is in desperate fiscal shape. It’s also no secret that the state’s finances are stronger now — for a variety of reasons — than they were when Pritzker took office in 2020.
One reason is that state revenue continues to increase as the economy strengthens from the pandemic-related pounding it took. The governor said “revenues from corporate taxes, cannabis, online sales taxes and income” are far exceeding projections.
He said that allows him to embrace both fiscal stability and spending increases.
A state budget, of course, is a hugely complicated document that covers hundreds of programs and affects millions of people.
So there will be much to discuss as legislators dive into the nitty-gritty details that cover higher education, health care, social-service spending, transportation and law enforcement.
There also will be discussion of the governor’s tax-cut proposals. Considering this is an election year, perhaps it’s not surprising that Pritzker is offering three small, and temporary, tax cuts — eliminating the 1 percent state sales tax on food, a gasoline tax freeze and a property-tax cut.
Suffice it to say, his tax proposals ring a discordant note in the context of Illinois’ debts and deficits. They simply do not jibe with what the numbers show and the tax increases the governor sought during his first two years in office.
But it’s still early in the process, and there is much more to be revealed. One thing is certain — budget circumstances certainly have been worse in recent years. That they have improved — however slightly — is more than welcome.
