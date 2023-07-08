When the Legislature and the governor enact a budget, they have to make the numbers balance.

Advocates for important state services generally say those services need more money, often rightly so. Education, underfunded pensions, public safety — the list is virtually endless.

But when the Legislature and the governor enact a budget, they have to make the numbers balance. In the fiscal year that started July 1, they came up with what appears to be a sensible compromise on health care funding for undocumented immigrants in the state, even though advocates have protested it is nowhere near enough.

