The Biden administration’s sensible new policy for asylum seekers — requiring them to submit applications in Latin American countries before arriving — seems to have preempted a wave of migration to the border, at least for now. But what about those the U.S. has already legally admitted into the country, who are being blocked from doing what the American economy needs them to do: work?

Take, for example, migrants admitted under humanitarian parole. Under current policy, they can’t work until they go through a backlogged authorization process that can last a year or more. With few other options, migrants barred from working legally may turn to under-the-table work or government relief programs, costing taxpayers money, straining local and state budgets, and fostering dependencies that run counter to the history of U.S. immigration. Meanwhile, U.S. companies are struggling to find workers, with 1.6 open jobs per available unemployed worker.

