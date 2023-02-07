The fact that the five Memphis former police officers accused in the beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols are themselves Black could actually clarify the issue of police violence, which is more complicated than just a few bigoted white cops. It highlights that policing in America is in desperate need of reform that addresses more than just the reality of systemic racism in the ranks.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the House in 2021 but failed in the Senate, would limit police immunity, require more stringent record-keeping, ban chokeholds and institute other reforms nationally to curb these tragedies. It’s time to revisit that legislation.

Nichols, 29, was stopped for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Several horrific videos show him on the ground even as officers yell at him to get down and spray him with pepper spray. Nichols then flees. Officers apprehended him a short time later on a street corner, where they can be seen pummeling him repeatedly with fists and a baton. He appears to offer no resistance.

