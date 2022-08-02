By Bloomberg Opinion

Rather unexpectedly, the 117th Congress is shaping up to be one of the most productive in recent memory. A new compromise reached by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., could prove to be its most significant achievement yet.

After months of often-acrimonious debate over President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, Democrats have apparently ditched the sobriquet in favor of the substance. The new deal, intended to be passed along party lines in accordance with the Senate’s budget reconciliation rules, would accomplish nearly all of the most important goals of Biden’s initial proposal without its most controversial baggage.

Recommended for you