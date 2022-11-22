The Kansas City Star

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step away from her leadership role with Democrats in the U.S. House is an enormous opportunity for all Americans to reflect on the past, and plan for the future.

Pelosi, from San Francisco, has been a historic figure in American politics. She was the first woman ever elected as speaker of the House, a position she assumed in 2007. She deftly used her position to guide her caucus, and the country, through enormous challenges and changes over the past 15 years.

Recommended for you