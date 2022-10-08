Arlington Heights Daily Herald

Some of the most exciting things to read about are advances in medicine — new discoveries and new technologies that make it possible for more people to survive disease and disaster, and ultimately to live less compromised and fuller lives.

What is filling us with gratitude and wonder this week, is news that Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton has started a study on adult stroke patients to determine if virtual reality therapy can be a good complement to their regular therapy.

