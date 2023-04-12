Chicago Tribune

In its election last week of Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson as its 57th mayor, Chicago chose an inspiring orator. This will be a City Hall first for most Chicagoans.

Neither Mayor Lori Lightfoot nor Mayor Rahm Emanuel were known for their rhetorical prowess and neither, heaven forbid, was Richard M. Daley. Nor was Eugene Sawyer, dubbed “Mayor Mumbles” by the media. As anyone who heard Johnson’s eloquent acceptance speech knows, that is not a nickname anyone will be flinging Johnson’s way anytime soon.

