American companies this month pledged to invest nearly $1 billion to expand manufacturing operations and other investments in Central America as a way of boosting economies, creating an estimated 1 million jobs and reducing the incentive for people to migrate northward. The pledges, on top of previous ones worked out by the Biden administration, now exceed $4 billion and are exactly the kind of action needed to address the immigration problem at its source.

Such investments are unlikely to stem the erroneous heckling by Republicans that President Joe Biden’s inattention to the border is why the nation faces an opioid epidemic and a surge in illegal crossings, but addressing the causes of mass migration within the home countries is the wisest long-term strategy. Republicans demand that Biden seal up the U.S. border, use force if necessary and circumvent existing asylum laws (passed by Congress) in order to stop migrants from coming.

