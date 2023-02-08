Chicago Sun-Times

No one can go to school, to church, to a concert, to a celebration, to a park or to a movie without fearing they suddenly will be targeted by a slaughterer wielding deadly weapons.

When a gunman with a weapon of war stormed into the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., and gunned down 20 small children and six adults, many people thought our nation might finally come to its senses about gun violence.

