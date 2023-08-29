The interrogation process for minors likely will take longer if lawyers must be present. But that’s preferable to the consequences of a child’s false confession.

Young children, particularly teenagers, might feel grown-up, but their brains still are developing, and they process and navigate stressful situations much differently than adults.

So, being arrested and interrogated by law enforcement can be particularly scary. That’s especially true when minors are taught to obey authority figures and might not fully comprehend the seriousness of the situation, a brief on juvenile interrogations by Fair and Just Prosecution, a network of local prosecutors, points out.

