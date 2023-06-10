Chicago Sun-Times

If enacted, the law would put the downstate utility Ameren in charge of new regional power lines crossing its territory, possibly including those that would connect the Chicago area to solar and wind energy.

In a behind-scenes, last-minute maneuver on May 26, the Legislature found a way to hobble Illinois’ important conversion to renewable energy. Gov. J.B. Pritzker should veto the idea, as has said he will, and find a way to ensure benighted lawmakers don’t override his veto.

