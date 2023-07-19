The Baltimore Sun

In the South and Southwest, and most intensely from Southern California to South Florida, a dangerous heat wave has gripped the nation, with 104 million Americans under a heat warning advisory. Records are being broken right and left: The first full week of July was recorded as the Earth’s hottest on record, and it followed the hottest June on record. Texas has been hit especially hard, with cities recording high temperatures of 110 degrees or more.

This is not some minor inconvenience, but a dangerous and deadly circumstance, with hundreds of people sick, and a dozen dying in the Lone Star State from heat-related causes this summer.

