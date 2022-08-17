Just a few short months ago, the Democratic Party was facing disaster.

With gas soaring past $5 a gallon in Illinois, the market collapse giving 401(k)s a painful 2022 haircut, fraught parents up in arms over lingering school closures, and inflation cleaning out wallets and purses at grocery stores, nonpartisan analysts were predicting a midterm rout and a big gain for the Republican Party.

Even just last month, President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell below 40% and a Gallup poll found that a whopping 45% of Americans “strongly disapprove” of his performance.

