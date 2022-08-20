Arlington Heights Daily Herald

Illinois is a remarkable state. From a glittering, world class city and the industrial and economic powerhouse that is the north, through some of the deepest, richest farmland in the world, to the very bottom, where two mighty rivers converge and create a wild, unglaciered landscape completely unlike the rest of the state.

No, we aren’t cutting a commercial for the Illinois Tourism Bureau. We are pointing to the richness of diversity — geographically, economically and politically — captured in one state, all of it contributing to what makes Illinois a fascinating place to live and work. Yes, even for all its problems.

Recommended for you