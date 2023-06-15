Monsters of the Midway? Not lately. At least, not on the field after a 3-14 season that bestowed upon Chicago’s beloved Bears the ignominious distinction of being the worst the NFL has to offer.

Off the field, however, they’re showing aggressiveness reminiscent of their yesteryear glory days.

The Bears’ bid to build a stadium-anchored megadevelopment in northwest suburban Arlington Heights recently got jolted by Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s decision to assess the former Arlington International Racecourse site — now property of the Bears — at $197 million, roughly the price the team paid to buy the land from Churchill Downs and a far cry from the property’s 2021 assessment of $33 million.

Recommended for you