For much of the 20th century, regulators empowered by landmark legislation like the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 struck real trepidation into the hearts of corporate would-be consolidators who used their market position to crush competition and take advantage of consumers.

Even juggernauts like the monopolistic Bell System could not outmaneuver the regulators, who broke up the company in 1983 in what was then decried as an overboard measure but is now widely viewed as a necessary intervention that laid the groundwork for the modern tech industry.

