Baby steps are to be celebrated. At least they mark some sort of forward momentum. But in the case of efforts to remove polystyrene food containers from the waste stream, this past week’s efforts by the General Assembly seem too feeble to warrant much applause.

Still, it’s something.

The House this past week passed a bill seeking to prohibit state agencies from buying disposable food containers that are made with polystyrene foam (read: Styrofoam) starting in 2025. A year later, state agencies and vendors that sell food on state properties, such as state parks, would no longer will be able to use plastic foam containers.

