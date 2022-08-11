Arlington Heights Daily Herald

Illinois is one of six states that together account for about a fifth of the nation’s carbon emissions output. So it has been gratifying to see a clean-energy monitoring group praise the state’s leadership in advancing the drive toward cleaner energy that is critical in the fight against human-caused climate change.

In a State Climate Scorecard issued June 30, the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute, also known as RMI, placed Illinois alongside California, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and Washington as states both with the most potential impact on carbon reduction and the most progress toward climate-policy bench marks.

