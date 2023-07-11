President Biden used to be leery of the term “Bidenomics” and once joked: “ I don’t know what the hell that is.”

But this past week, he embraced that shorthand for his economic agenda — albeit on his own terms, and ones that are most favorable to his reelection campaign. Speaking June 28 in Chicago, he defined Bidenomics as the reversal of four decades of “trickle-down economics” that prioritized the interests of the wealthy over the middle class.

As the president describes it, his philosophy is built on three pillars: massive public investments, from bridges to broadband; helping workers secure good-paying jobs by boosting unionization and requiring products to be made in the United States; and promoting competition by limiting noncompete agreements, junk fees and prescription drug costs — while vigorously enforcing antitrust laws.

