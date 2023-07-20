Bloomington Pantagraph

Did everyone not disciplined the first time around just feel as though they’d skated? Similar to a mother catching one child’s misdeed and another getting away with something worse?

Abuse uncovered by investigative reporting ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Lee Enterprises, along with Capitol News Illinois, prompted an outcry over conditions at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center. The State of Illinois proposed moving residents to similar facilities in the state.

Recommended for you