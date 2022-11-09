Chicago, Cook County and some suburbs already ban high-capacity magazines, but a statewide ban would make it harder for criminals to get their hands on one simply by driving across a city or county border.

A new gun threat is painting a larger target on everyone’s backs. Lawmakers should figure out how to curb it.

As reported recently in the Sun-Times, extended-capacity magazines — which hold 10 or more bullets and can be used with handguns as well as rifles — have become more common despite bans in some places.

