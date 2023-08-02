The Guardian

Robert F Kennedy Jr., campaigning to be the Democratic nominee for the presidency, likes to call himself a “Kennedy Democrat.” His own siblings disagree. His uncle’s presidency, like his namesake father’s career and presidential campaign, had an aura of hope and responsibility as well as glamour. RFK Jr talks vaguely of overcoming divisions, but in reality trades upon a peculiar blend of “cynicism and credulity,” as one commentator notes. Most recently he claimed that “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese,” in comments reported by the New York Post.

However jarring the remarks — he partially backtracked later — they sit comfortably with his long history of fomenting conspiracy theories and his nonsensical, anti-scientific views. He has falsely linked childhood immunizations to autism and wifi to cancer and “leaky brain,” claimed that HIV does not cause Aids, and suggested that chemicals in drinking water could make children transgender. One of his sisters warned that his latest comments put people’s lives in danger.

