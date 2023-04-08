The Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich is a top-flight journalist, courageously reporting from Vladimir Putin’s Russia at a time when the Russian leader’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has the world’s attention intently trained on virtually every move Moscow makes.

He is not a spy.

He has, however, become a pawn in Putin’s reckless gambit against the West, a victim of the Kremlin’s willingness to resort to hostage-taking as a bludgeon against America. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s nearly 10-month detention in Russia was hardly an exercise of justice, and neither is Gershkovich’s indefensible arrest on wholly unsubstantiated charges of espionage.

