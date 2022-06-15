...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerous heat with heat index values up to 107 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Illinois has many serious problems, but at least one fewer than it had a few years ago.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced that state police have eliminated their backlog of untested DNA evidence from sexual-assault cases.
A state law passed in 2010 requires that DNA evidence be tested within a six-month period — if the state police had the resources to comply. Apparently, the agency never did, because Pritzker noted there was a backlog of roughly 2,000 cases when he took office.
This massive government failing was attributable to typical bureaucratic delay, lack of resources provided by the General Assembly and the longstanding budget battle waged between former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The latter — a self-destructive showdown between two stubborn and powerful politicians — was especially unfortunate, causing problems in state government that extended far beyond the DNA issue.
Under Pritzker, the legislature provided the necessary personnel and testing resources to eliminate the backlog and perhaps take future steps that will ensure testing is completed well within the six-month requirement.
State Police Director Brendan Kelly said he considers eliminating the six-month backlog “the first phase” of an overall effort to step up the quality and efficiency of scientific testing.
“We are going to be holding ourselves accountable to reaching the 90-day mark in the next phase as we get faster and faster in the years ahead,” he said.
It goes without saying that sexual assault is an extremely serious crime that requires a ferocious response from the criminal-justice system. With respect to DNA evidence, that means identifying the guilty and clearing those who are innocent.
DNA evidence has become something of a magic bullet in the criminal-justice system, a crucial ingredient in achieving a just result in all kinds of criminal cases. But that’s not possible if this vital evidence is not analyzed in a proper and timely manner.
That’s why this is such an important achievement, one in which the governor takes justifiable pride.
Frankly, it’s sickening that the backlog ever grew to the extent that it did — “legally and morally unacceptable,” as Pritzker said.
Everyone can hope that problem now is a thing of the past. But that will depend on elected officials continuing to provide the proper resources that ensures what must be done will be done.
