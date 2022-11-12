Not so long ago, a 9-5 job was enough to pay the bills and put food on the table.

But out-of-control inflation has kneecapped the eight-hour day. According to a survey by Insuranks, a small-business insurance marketplace, 93% of adults have a side hustle or are working a second job.

Nearly 80% of those surveyed work full time, but both full-time and part-time respondents said they devoted an average of 13 hours per week to their side hustle.

