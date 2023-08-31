Illinoisans have been bombarded with stories in recent months about how state bureaucrats fouled up the dispensation of federal coronavirus aid. Cash that was supposed to go to people who lost their jobs or needed help keeping their business afloat went to con artists who included state employees.

That’s a continuing story whose ultimate cost to taxpayers will rise to many billions of dollars. Unfortunately, the only thing surprising about this massive display of maladministration and dishonesty is that anyone should be surprised.

When the federal government colludes with the state government to rush through huge financial-aid programs, disaster is sure to follow.

Recommended for you