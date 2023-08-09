Bloomberg Opinion

America’s prosperity depends on attracting foreign talent. Yet due to a dysfunctional immigration system, millions of workers face insurmountable hurdles to gaining permanent residence. It was always a risk that other governments would take the opportunity to lure skilled workers away from the U.S. Now it’s happening, thanks to a somewhat unlikely rival: Canada.

Last month, the Canadian government introduced a new work permit targeting U.S.-based knowledge workers. Foreigners living in the U.S. on H-1B visas — typically professionals with skills in STEM fields — are eligible for a three-year work permit allowing them to work for any employer in Canada. Spouses of visa holders are free to pursue employment — unlike in the U.S., which restricts their ability to work.

Recommended for you